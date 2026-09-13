New drone attacks on both sides of the front: There are injuries in Bryansk region, building destroyed near Kupyansk

A new series of drone attacks was recorded both on Russian territory and in regions of Ukraine close to the front line. In Bryansk region, three people were injured in drone attacks, while in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region, a building was destroyed in the center of a settlement.

Several drone attacks were carried out in Bryansk region. According to data from Russian regional authorities, three people were injured in the strikes.

Local authorities reported damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Rescue and emergency teams have been dispatched to the scene, and Russian air defenses have been activated.

The Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, has regularly reported attacks by Ukrainian drones. The region is among the Russian regions located directly next to the fighting zone and has been the target of such attacks in recent months.

A parallel strike was also recorded in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region.

According to information disseminated by the Russian side, an attack by Ukrainian forces destroyed a building in the center of a village in the area. There is currently no independent confirmation of all the details of the incident, including the type of weapon used and the presence of casualties.

The Kupyansky district remains one of the active zones of fighting in the Kharkiv region. The area is being fought over, with regular artillery and air strikes, and settlements near the front are under constant threat.

The two incidents show how the use of drones continues to expand the geography of hostilities. While Ukrainian forces attack targets in Russian border areas, Russian and Ukrainian forces continue to strike settlements and infrastructure near the front line.

As a result, civilians remain at risk both in Russia's border areas and in Ukrainian areas directly affected by the war.