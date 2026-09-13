Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has imposed sanctions on his former press secretary Yulia Mendel. The decision is part of a new package of sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet", companies and individuals associated with the Russian defense industry, as well as people whom Kiev accuses of spreading Russian propaganda and disinformation.

Among those sanctioned is Mendel, who was Zelensky's press secretary from June 2019 to July 2021. According to the Ukrainian presidency, the restrictions against her are related to the spread of disinformation and support for Russia's aggressive policy towards Ukraine.

The new sanctions package covers another 20 sea vessels, which, according to Kiev, Russia uses to export oil, petroleum products and liquefied gas. Restrictions have also been imposed on 29 Russian citizens and 29 companies involved in the supply of high-precision industrial equipment, electronics and components for the production of missiles and drones.

The sanctions also include enterprises from the Russian military-industrial complex, organizations developing technical documentation for the Russian defense industry, as well as companies producing dual-use goods. The list also includes IT companies involved in the development and maintenance of encryption and database management software.

Mendel reacted sharply to the decision

The former press secretary said that the sanctions against Ukrainian citizens were “unconstitutional” and accused Zelensky of using them against people who advocate for an end to the war. She indicated that the sanctions would not change her position.

“To survive, Ukraine needs peace, not another dictatorship, even if it is Zelensky's dictatorship“, Mendel said in a publication quoted by “Ukrainskaya Pravda“.

According to her, she had expected the possibility of being sanctioned after her interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. In it, Mendel made a number of statements about Zelensky and the Ukrainian authorities, including about negotiations with Russia in 2022.

The Ukrainian side, for its part, points out that the sanctions against Mendel are part of a broader package against individuals whom Kiev identifies as disseminators of Russian propaganda and disinformation. The Ukrainian presidency said that information about the sanctioned individuals would be provided to the country's international partners for possible synchronization of restrictions.

The Mendel case is indicative of the growing political tension surrounding the Ukrainian government