Plane carrying US congressman makes emergency landing in lake, pilot and both swim to shore

Tom Tiffany and his pilot have minor injuries after the plane lost power on approach to Wisconsin airport

A plane carrying US congressman Tom Tiffany made an emergency landing in the waters of Lake Wausau in Wisconsin. The politician and the pilot escaped from the plane and swam to a shallow area before being rescued by emergency crews, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, shortly before 9 p.m. local time. Tiffany was returning from a Republican National Convention dinner in La Crosse County when the plane lost power on approach to the Wausau Downtown Airport.

The pilot was able to steer the plane into the lake and make an emergency landing on the water. After landing, Tiffany and the pilot, Leonard Boltz, called 911.

However, the plane began to take on water and sink. The two were able to exit the plane and swim to a shallow area where they waited for rescuers. They were reached by emergency crews on a fire department boat shortly after 9 p.m.

Tiffany and Boltz were taken to a hospital in Wausau for evaluation and treatment. Both suffered only minor injuries and were later released. According to the congressman's campaign, Tiffany suffered a cut above his right eye that required several stitches.

The plane remained submerged in the lake after the incident. A warning buoy was placed in the area, and authorities urged boaters to stay away from the area until the plane was recovered.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the cause of the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will decide whether to join the investigation depending on the assessment of the damage to the plane.

The plane is a single-engine, four-seat Beechcraft Bonanza.

Tom Tiffany is a Republican congressman from Wisconsin and a Republican candidate for governor of the state. He has received the support of President Donald Trump for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

After the incident, his Democratic rival David Crowley wished him a speedy recovery and described the pilot's actions as crucial to the happy outcome.

Tiffany himself thanked the pilot and rescue teams for their quick response, saying that the experience reminded him of how precious life is.