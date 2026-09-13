Trump vows to lift US tariffs on Irish whiskey

US President Donald Trump said Washington will lift tariffs on Irish whiskey after Irish authorities asked him to lift trade restrictions.

Trump made the statement amid ongoing trade talks between the United States and the European Union. According to the information, the American president has made it clear that he is ready to satisfy Ireland's request.

The issue is important for the Irish alcohol industry, as the American market is among the important export destinations for the local whiskey.

Trump has used tariffs as a tool in US trade policy for years, insisting that American producers receive more favorable conditions in international markets.

The potential elimination of tariffs on Irish whiskey would be a positive signal for producers and exporters, especially against the backdrop of broader trade disputes between Washington and European countries.

The decision also shows that the Trump administration is ready to make exceptions or adjustments to its tariff policy when it suits American economic and diplomatic interests.