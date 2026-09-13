US says ready to provide Iran with nuclear fuel

The United States has said it is ready to provide Iran with nuclear fuel if an agreement is reached between the two sides on the future of Iran's nuclear program.

The American proposal is part of broader efforts to find a solution that would allow Tehran to develop civilian nuclear energy without being given the opportunity to produce nuclear weapons.

Such an approach would mean Iran obtaining the necessary fuel from outside, instead of carrying out the full uranium enrichment cycle itself. The issue of enrichment is one of the most contentious topics between Washington and Tehran.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff has already stated that Washington has been discussing the option of supplying fuel to Iran for a long time.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of ongoing diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran's nuclear program and security in the Middle East.

For Tehran, access to nuclear energy is presented as its sovereign right. However, Washington insists that the nuclear program be subject to restrictions and international control to ensure that it will not be used for military purposes.

The possibility of the US providing nuclear fuel to Iran could become one of the mechanisms for compromise. It would allow Tehran to maintain its civilian nuclear energy while reducing the need for its own production of enriched uranium.

Such a scheme would require strict guarantees and international control over the quantity and purpose of the fuel supplied. For Washington, the key issue remains preventing Iran from using its civilian nuclear infrastructure to develop nuclear weapons.

For Iran, however, any limitation of its national program is a sensitive issue. Tehran has repeatedly stated that it will not give up its right to peaceful nuclear energy and that the nuclear program must remain under its control.

Against this background, the US proposal can be seen as an attempt to find a middle ground between the two sides — Iran to receive access to the necessary nuclear fuel, and Washington to receive greater guarantees to limit uranium enrichment.

For the time being, however, there is no final agreement on the issue, and the specific parameters of any possible deliveries remain subject to negotiations.

The main question facing Washington and Tehran remains whether they can reach an agreement that simultaneously guarantees Iran access to peaceful nuclear technologies and limits the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation.

If such an agreement is reached, it could become one of the most significant elements of a possible diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran. For Washington, this would be an opportunity to limit Tehran's nuclear ambitions without completely closing its path to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

For Iran, such an agreement would mean maintaining access to nuclear fuel, but in return for accepting additional restrictions and international control. Whether Tehran and Washington accept this compromise will be crucial for the future of the negotiations.