Libyan authorities seize ecstasy with image of Muammar Gaddafi

Libyan authorities have seized a batch of ecstasy tablets that had an image of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on them.

The drugs were discovered during an operation by local services to combat drug trafficking. The case attracted attention not only because of the quantity of the substance seized, but also because of the unusual design of the tablets.

The ecstasy tablets bore the face of Gaddafi, who ruled Libya for more than four decades before being ousted in 2011.

Libyan authorities have not provided any evidence to suggest a political connection between the image and the drug's producers or distributors.

Similar images on synthetic drugs are often used by producers and traffickers as a kind of "brand" to distinguish a specific batch on the illegal market.

The case is also indicative of Libya's ongoing problems with illegal drug trafficking. Since the fall of the Gaddafi regime, the country has remained politically divided and with limited control over a number of territories and transport routes.

Libyan services continue to periodically report operations against smuggling and the illegal trade in narcotics.

In this particular case, it remains to be established where the shipment came from and which market it was intended for.