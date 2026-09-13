Latvian Welfare Minister Removed After Being Caught Drunk Behind the Wheel

Latvian Welfare Minister Reinis Uzulnieks has been removed from his post after police arrested him for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of 3.5 Permille, Latvian public broadcaster LTV reported.

The decision to remove him was made by the leadership of the Greens and Farmers' Union, of which Uzulnieks is a member. The party also decided to expel him from its ranks.

Prime Minister Andris Kullbergs has signed an order to dismiss the minister. Uldis Augulis has been appointed acting Minister of Welfare.

According to LTV, Uzulnieks was stopped by the police the previous day. After his arrest, he was taken to a temporary detention center in Riga.

The case also caused a sharp reaction from the Latvian president. The head of state described drunk driving by state officials as particularly unacceptable and stressed that no one is above the law.

The case is also politically sensitive due to the upcoming parliamentary elections in Latvia. Uzulnieks is the leader of the Greens and Farmers' Union list in the Zemgale region, and political analysts have warned that the scandal could negatively affect the party's performance.

Uzulnieks took over as Minister of Welfare in 2025, and was re-elected to Andris Kullbergs' government in 2026. He previously held various positions in the Ministry of Welfare and was the department's parliamentary secretary.

More details on the political consequences of the case are expected to be presented after the Greens and Farmers' Union leadership meeting on September 14.

Uzulnieks's removal also shows the political price that high-ranking officials in Latvia pay for drunk driving violations - especially on the eve of elections.