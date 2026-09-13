Exit poll: Opposition leads in Swedish parliamentary elections

The center-left opposition is leading in the Swedish parliamentary elections, according to the first exit polls.

The public broadcaster SVT's survey gives 51.3% to the bloc supporting Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, against 46.8% for the ruling center-right bloc.

The result, if confirmed by the final count, could lead to a change of government and the return of Andersson to the prime minister's post.

On the other side stands the ruling Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose center-right bloc relies on the support of the “Sweden Democrats“. The far-right party has been a key factor in Swedish politics since 2022, but has not been part of the government so far.

The elections are particularly important precisely because of the future role of the “Sweden Democrats“. If the right-wing bloc wins, the party could receive official participation in the government for the first time.

However, exit polls are not the final result. In the previous parliamentary elections in 2022, initial forecasts also gave the left an advantage, but in the end the center-right bloc won.

According to an early forecast by SVT, the center-left parties could win a majority in the 349-seat parliament. Other initial estimates also point to an advantage for the opposition, although the final distribution of seats will depend on the actual results.

The campaign was dominated by issues such as the cost of living, immigration, crime, energy and national security. Foreign policy also remains important, with the main political forces supporting Ukraine and increasing defense spending.

Sweden is at a crossroads between continuing the political rightward shift of recent years and a possible return to power of the Social Democrats.

The final result will be known after the votes are counted. The Swedish election administration has already started publishing preliminary results.