Washington again argues over the name of the Kennedy Center and Donald Trump

The dispute over the name of the Kennedy Center in Washington is once again intensifying after the US government has admitted the possibility of the building being demolished if the name of President Donald Trump is not retained.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing court documents.

Trump's name was added to the name of the center after a decision by the leadership appointed by the president. However, a court later ruled that his name should be removed, as the cultural complex was created in memory of President John F. Kennedy.

Now, the US Department of Justice claims that the center needs major reconstruction and that without the necessary action, the building could reach a state in which it will have to be demolished.

According to representatives of the US government, Trump contributed to the financial stabilization of the institution and his participation is important for its future.

At the same time, the Washington Post notes that after adding Trump's name to the building, revenue from ticket sales and fundraising has decreased.

The dispute also has a serious political dimension. Trump took control of the Kennedy Center after returning to the White House and made changes to the institution's leadership.

Thus, the cultural center, which is among the most famous institutions in the American capital, has become another scene of political conflict surrounding the president.

The debate over its name is likely to continue, as one side insists on preserving Trump's name, while the court ruling protects the center's traditional dedication to John F. Kennedy.