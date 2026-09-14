Amazon has terminated cooperation with the carrier after the tragedy in Miami

Amazon has terminated its cooperation with a transport company after an incident in Miami, US media report.

The decision was made after an incident involving cargo transport related to Amazon deliveries.

The company has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and has terminated its relationship with the carrier while the causes and responsibilities are clarified.

Such actions are part of Amazon's policy to control external partners who carry out transport and deliveries on its behalf.

All details of the incident in Miami are currently being clarified, as well as the possible consequences for the individuals and companies affected.

In the serious incident with a cargo plane serving Amazon Prime Air at Miami International Airport on September 6 2026, five people died and at least five others were injured.

At approximately 1:58 p.m. local time, the aircraft, operating Flight 7598, attempted to land. It left runway 30, banked to the side, struck vehicles (cars) on the surface, and burst into flames, emitting thick smoke.

Five deaths were officially reported. Of the injured, three people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The aircraft is a 32-year-old Boeing 767-300. It originally carried passengers, but was converted to a cargo plane in 2015. The plane is owned by airline operator 21 Air / Prime Air and was carrying shipments for the giant Amazon.

The flight was arriving in Miami from the capital of Puerto Rico - San Juan.

Immediately after the crash, the airport temporarily suspended operations, closing its runways. This led to delays and cancellations of about 250 commercial flights. About 60 fire trucks and nearly 200 firefighters were involved in the rescue and extinguishing operation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have sent teams and are investigating the exact reasons for the runway exit.