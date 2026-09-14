Canada rescues EU mega-loan for Ukraine

Canada is in secret talks with Brussels to join the massive €90 billion European loan for Ukraine, the Financial Times reveals.

About €60 billion of the overall macro-financial framework for 2026-2027 is planned directly to cover Kiev's military needs.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing for deeper integration with the European market and is trying to build an “alliance of liberal forces” to reduce his country's economic dependence on Washington.

The exact amount of Ottawa's financial contribution is expected to be finalized before the Montreal summit at the end of October.