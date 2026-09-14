The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reacted sharply to the statements of the Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the need for a historic victory over Russia, defining his words as a manifestation of “russophobia of the brain“ [ria.ru/20260914/zakharova-1960251846.html "RIA Novosti"]. According to the Russian side, such rhetoric shows a complete loss of political realism in Warsaw and a desire for a purposeful escalation of tensions in Eastern Europe [tass.ru/politika/21850391 "TASS"].

At the same time, an official position of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation emphasized that leading European capitals are doing everything possible to preserve the current government in Kiev, which the Kremlin persistently defines as a "neo-Nazi regime" [iz.ru/1758102/2026-09-14/mid-rf-zayavil-o-namerenii-es-sohranit-rezhim-v-kieve "Izvestia"]. In the same context, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Ukraine's latest moves and increased arms supplies from the West constitute "a new dangerous escalation move" that is drawing Europe deeper into direct conflict with Moscow [gazeta.ru/politics/news/2026/09/14/23910543.shtml "Газета.Ru"].