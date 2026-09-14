Drought in the EU leaves the Old Continent without a harvest

Unprecedented weather anomalies and a prolonged drought have dealt a catastrophic blow to agriculture in the European Union, leaving farmers without a huge part of the planned harvest, Bloomberg reports.

Producers in France, Italy and Spain are alarmed by a drastic drop in the yield of grapes for wine, milk for traditional cheeses and basic vegetables, which will inevitably lead to a sharp rise in food prices along the chain across Europe in the coming months.

While Europe struggles with the economic consequences of climate, the situation in the Middle East is critical due to social tensions.

Mass protests against the difficult living conditions and the lack of statehood have broken out in southern Syria, with demonstrators blocking major roads and setting fire to dozens of cars tires in a sign of rebellion, Al Jazeera reports.

Local communities are demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption, escalating into open clashes with security forces, Reuters reports.