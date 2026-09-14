US discusses license to produce Patriot missiles in Ukraine, Canada joins new financial support

The United States is discussing with Ukraine the possibility of Kiev obtaining a license to produce an older version of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems. This was announced by President Donald Trump.

According to him, these are “less modern versions” of missiles, with talks between Washington and Kiev already underway.

The ability of Ukraine to produce some of the necessary ammunition on its own territory could reduce its dependence on constant supplies from the United States and other Western countries.

The issue is particularly important for Kiev against the backdrop of increased Russian missile and drone attacks and the need to maintain air defense before the winter season.

The European Union has already approved a mechanism for financing the purchase of Patriot missiles for Ukraine. Part of the funds for these supplies should be provided within the framework of the planned European loan for Kiev.

At the same time, Canada is considering joining the large-scale EU loan for Ukraine, estimated at 90 billion euros. According to the Financial Times, Ottawa wants to participate in the European financial scheme as a sign of its commitment to Ukraine and Europe.

Canada is already increasing its support for Ukrainian air defense. Earlier, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a C$350 million package for air defense, including interceptors, likely to be acquired through a U.S. third-party procurement program.

The military and financial support is being overshadowed by diplomatic signals.

U.S. lawmaker Anna Paulina Luna said she sees an opportunity to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Such statements come against the backdrop of the ongoing efforts of the Donald Trump administration to find a way to end the war.

Meanwhile, hostilities continue. Four people were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnepropetrovsk region, according to Russian reports.

The latest developments thus show two lines of Western policy towards Ukraine at the same time — continuing and expanding military and financial support, but also strengthening diplomatic efforts to find a solution to the conflict.

For Kiev, the issue of air defense remains among the most immediate problems. The possible licensed production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine would be a long-term step, while European and Canadian funding could provide additional resources for the country's current needs.

Whether these parallel processes will lead to a change in the course of the war or to a new diplomatic breakthrough remains to be seen. For now, Western countries continue to increase their support for Ukrainian defense, while simultaneously discussing the possibilities for a political settlement.