The number of cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to single digits

The number of cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend has fallen to single digits per day, well below the 10-day average of 14, preliminary data from ship tracking systems quoted by Reuters showed, BTA reported.

Four ships left the Persian Gulf through the strait over the weekend, while ten ships entered.

The figures do not include ships that may have crossed the strait with their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders turned off to avoid detection.

One ship was hit by an unknown projectile while passing through the strait, the US Department of Commerce said yesterday. Great Britain. There is no information on the condition of the crew, and the assessment of damage and environmental impact is unknown.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's vital East-West oil pipeline, which has helped ease the effects of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, was temporarily out of service after a drone attack originating from Iraq, Saudi officials said.

Before the war with Iran began on February 28, the strait usually handled about 125 large commercial ships a day, including tankers, gas carriers, bulk carriers and container ships, which provided about 20 percent of the world's daily crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

The US blockade of Iran-related shipping has halted Iranian crude exports since it was re-imposed in mid-July.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait was closed on Saturday and Sunday 24 and 27 cargo ships passed through, respectively, tracking data showed, compared to an average of about 27 ships over the past 10 days.