Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of the opposition Fidesz party, said in an interview on private television “HirTV“ last night that Hungary is in the process of “recolonization“ and called for resistance, the Hungarian news agency MTI reported, quoted by BTA.

He also said that his “right-wing and pro-national“ government had restored the country's sovereignty between 2010 and 2026, claiming that before 2010 “80% of Hungary's strategic economic sectors were under foreign, mainly German, control“

Orban described the mission of right-wing national politics as a fight against colonization, vowing to continue this struggle whether in opposition or in power. He promised to "liberate" Hungary again.

Orbán criticized the Tisza party government for its lack of an independent foreign policy, claiming that decisions were dictated by "colonial powers" in Brussels. The government had abandoned Hungary's "political security network" with the United States, neutrality in the war between Russia and Ukraine, agreements with China and privileged cooperation with the Turkic world, he noted. "We do not want war, migration, gender ideology or giving up Christianity," he said, stressing the need to ensure that "Hungary remains a Hungarian state."

Orbán accused the Tisza government of agreeing to a "pact with Brussels," claiming that it would dismantle Hungarian national sovereign forces that oppose Brussels, after which he will “surrender“ the Hungarian economy. According to him, the current government will follow “all instructions from Brussels“ in exchange for retaining power. Regarding EU funds, he claims that the fight for the country is not always pleasant, but the current government refuses to fight it.

He presented the economic difficulties as a lack of economic policy, not a lack of funds, pointing to energy crises, the collapse of the agricultural sector, the stagnation of the construction industry and the protests of transport workers.

Orbán advised the right to focus on its own voters, who he said were understandably discouraged after the election loss. He called on the right-wing forces to regroup in the next six months, work with their supporters and reorganize themselves to continue participating in Hungarian public life. “We are not there yet, we have to "so much work," he noted.

Meanwhile, Orbán said that the Tisza government was building an authoritarian regime and called for resistance. He compared the newly established National Asset Recovery and Protection Office to the secret police in Hungary during communist rule. According to him, those "who work in this institution, make decisions or participate in its procedures will not escape financial and legal responsibility once the rule of law is restored."

Commenting on the interview, Prime Minister Péter Magyar wrote on "Facebook": "Instead of an honest confession, Viktor Orbán dared to openly threaten prosecutors, police, financial officials working in the National Asset Recovery and Protection Office."

"My message to the mafia is that we will not back down," he said.