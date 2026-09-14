Trump blames Ukraine for global diesel shortage, urges Zelensky to stop strikes on Russia

The global diesel shortage is due to Ukrainian strikes on Russian diesel infrastructure, not the war in Iran, US President Donald Trump said, quoted by “Reuters“.

The global shortage “is not caused by the Middle East“, where the US is waging war against Iran, but by what's happening with Russia and Ukraine, the US president, who made the comment during a visit to Ireland, said.

A journalist asked Trump if he had spoken to Zelensky after his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In response to the question, Trump called on Zelensky to stop the strikes on Russian diesel.

“Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing. He has to stop destroying diesel fuel in Russia“, Trump told reporters. “Let him attack targets, but not diesel fuel, because that's what causes a diesel fuel shortage“, he added. Trump said he had spoken with Zelensky about these issues and that there were many other targets for Ukraine to strike, BTA reported.

Ukrainian strikes at long distances for months have been aimed at Russia's oil and gas industry. Kiev says that it is this sector that is financing and directly fueling Moscow's more than four-year-long invasion of the neighboring country, the Associated Press notes.

Ukrainian's drone campaign has led to a fuel regime in various parts of Russia, even though the country is one of the leading exporters of oil and gas. Other Ukrainian strikes have targeted major Russian online retailers, bringing the war ever closer to ordinary citizens.

Russia has also stepped up its air campaign against Ukraine in recent weeks, using ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones. Moscow's attacks have also targeted Ukraine's power grid ahead of winter, which Ukrainian officials say is aimed at demoralizing the civilian population.

Last week, the price of diesel in the United States hit a new record, surpassing $6 a gallon for the first time, AFP reported.

Oil prices continue to rise on global markets, pushed up by the war in the Middle East and Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries. Oil prices now appear firmly anchored above $100, the highest level since May, putting pressure on motorists' budgets and the economy as a whole.