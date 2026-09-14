Russia seeks to cut off arms supplies to Ukraine, Polish general says

Russia may be trying to cut off the supply of Western weapons with its strikes on Western Ukraine near the border with Poland, former chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces Mieczysław Czeńuch said during an interview with national radio, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

According to him, the Russian attacks, carried out increasingly close to the Polish border, are probably aimed at disrupting the logistical routes along which military aid from the allies arrives in Ukraine.

„The supply corridor from Poland and Romania is currently under the sights of the Russian army. The goal is to make it difficult for the allies to supply weapons. Winter is approaching, so cutting off the supply routes will be of great importance. We must prepare for an escalation“, said Chenyukh.

Yesterday, a Russian drone attacked a passenger train locomotive two kilometers from the Polish border.

A Russian drone hit a passenger train traveling to the Polish capital Warsaw, which happened on Ukrainian territory, in the area of the Polish border with Ukraine. The news was announced by representatives of Poland and Ukraine, reported Agence France-Presse.

The Polish railway company PKP said that it was a train with 206 passengers, which was on the Kiev-Warsaw route. There were no injuries in the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces deliberately targeted the train.

The message said that a monitoring group had warned the train crew in advance of the threat, thanks to which no injuries were reported.