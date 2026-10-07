Russia: Europe is obsessed with the idea of militarization

The Kremlin condemned today the "militarization" of the European Union - a day after France tested a new intercontinental missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, the test of which was attended by President Emmanuel Macron, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"This is a clear and unambiguous message (...) Europe is obsessed with the idea of militarization," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, noting that the EU is seeking to turn this economic bloc into a military-political union.

He said that the EU is building its identity in the field of defense and security on opposing Russia. Peskov, quoted by TASS, described this policy as a "dead end".

"Faced with such aggressive actions and plans, Russia remains vigilant and takes all necessary measures to ensure its security," he added, while confirming that Moscow remains "open to dialogue".

"We believe that any problem should be resolved not through demonstrative missile tests, but through dialogue," Peskov stressed.

Yesterday, Emmanuel Macron watched the first test launch of a strategic ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, launched from a submarine. The test comes amid rising tensions in Europe, where a number of countries have accused Moscow of a series of hybrid attacks, AFP notes.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that his country "has no intention of attacking anyone." However, he warned that in the event of an attack on Russian territory by NATO countries, Russia would defend itself using "all types of weapons" at its disposal.