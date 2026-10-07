New knife attack at school in Istanbul, two students injured

A new knife attack took place today at a Turkish school in Istanbul, just a day after a similar incident in the city left one girl dead and seven others injured, BTA reports.

Today's attack took place at a high school in the Esenyurt district. A 16-year-old student attacked two of his classmates with a knife after an escalating dispute between the youths, the website „Haberler“ reports.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The attacker was detained by the police, and an investigation has been launched into the case.

The incident is another incident of student violence in Turkey. Just a day earlier, eight female students at a primary school in Istanbul's Basaksehir district were injured after a female student from another school attacked them with a knife. One of the injured girls later died.

After several shootings in educational institutions earlier this year, Turkey has stepped up security measures at schools.

In late September, a teacher was killed after being shot with a gun by his nephew in the courtyard of a high school in the Osmaniye district of southern Turkey. Just a few days earlier, a 15-year-old student opened fire outside the “Inci Yüzmez“ vocational and technical high school in the Turgutlu municipality of Turkey's Manisa province, wounding 11 people.

In April this year, a 14-year-old student opened fire in two classrooms at his school in the southeastern Kahramanmaraş district. The attack killed ten students and teachers and wounded 13 others. The gunman was killed by police.

A day earlier, 16 people, most of them students, were wounded in a shooting at a high school in the neighboring province of Şanlıurfa. A former student opened fire inside the school and later killed himself.