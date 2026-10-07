Tony Blair Warns Andy Burnham Not to Form Coalition with Greens

Former British Prime Minister from the Labour Party Tony Blair has warned Andy Burnham not to form a coalition with the “Greens“ after the party defined Zionism as racism. Blair has sharply criticized Zach Polanski's party, accusing it of “crossing a dangerous line“. This was reported by “The Independent“, quoted by News.bg.

According to Blair, the “Greens“ decision effectively means that the majority of Jews in Britain have been declared racists. According to him, the party is harming the Palestinian cause, which it claims to support.

The former prime minister pointed out that there are representatives in the Labour Party who could be attracted to the so-called progressive “red-green“ coalition. However, he stressed that such political cooperation hides serious dangers.

Criticism of the “Green“ resolution was also voiced by the Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis. According to him, the text adopted at the party's annual conference poses a threat both to British Jews and to Britain itself.

The chairman of “Amnesty International“ Sandy Ruthven left the party, saying it was failing to confront prejudice within its own ranks.

Israel has also accused the Greens of legitimizing the "destruction of the state of Israel" through the text, calling the document blatantly anti-Semitic. Israel has banned the party's leader, Zach Polanski, from entering the country.

Meanwhile, a recent YouGov poll shows that the Labour Party is on track to become the largest political force, but will not have the ability to govern alone.