Russian sports figure, chairman of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Umar Kremlev, covered part of the costs of Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas. This is clear from an investigation by the ProPublica platform, published on Monday, September 14.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses

The Kremlin, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, covered the costs of the fireworks and the rent of one of the private islands, where the wedding celebrations of the older son of the US president and model Bettina Anderson took place in May 2026. The ceremony was attended by about 50 guests, including the other son of the head of the White House - Eric Trump, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner, appointed as the special envoy of the US president for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition to the chairman of the IBA himself, who speaks almost no English, the event was also attended by a large group of Russians, ProPublica notes. Among them, the investigation mentions the deputy director of the ESK group of companies Alexander Lagutin, who worked, in particular, in the defense and energy sectors of Russia, as well as the “right hand” Kremlov's IBA Elena Sobol.

According to ProPublica, Kremlov covered the costs of the party in the Bahamas, renting a private island for about $100,000 per night and paying for the fireworks, which reportedly cost about $70,000. The money came from a Dubai-based organization that the IBA boxing association uses for its financial operations.

Trump Jr. Confirms Kremlov's Role

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump confirmed Umar Kremlov's role in financing the celebration. "Our dear friend Umar very generously organized two incredible evenings of celebrations for us after our wedding. This was an extremely generous wedding gift from a friend, for which we were and continue to be incredibly grateful," wrote Bettina Trump on her Instagram account.

And more: "It is unfortunate that something so personal and joyful can be turned into something political or sinister simply because of who or where someone is from. Friendship does not necessarily have to have a political motive."

The main sponsor of the boxing association, led by Kremlin, is the Russian state concern “Gazprom“. In 2023, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) excluded the IBA from the list of recognized international federations after in October 2022 the IBA allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions under the flags of their countries, contrary to the recommendations of the IOC.

According to an investigation by the publication “Project“ as of 2024, Tajik-born Umar Kremlev bore the surname Lutfuloev until 2010 and has two convictions: for extortion in 2004 and for assault in 2007. In April of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Kremlev the Order of Friendship.