The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapati and his team have prepared a “war plan“, which has been considered by the National Security and Defense Council for several weeks, writes Ukrainskaya Pravda, citing sources.

The plan should determine the strategy and tactics of the Ukrainian army's actions in various situations. For example, it is about how to maintain defense and whether it is worth leaving servicemen on the front line who play the role of “eyes” and "ears", having practically no opportunity to enter combat.

In addition, the document provides for the transition of all commanders to the "Delta" management system, since there are still units in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria that do not use it.

Another direction is personnel changes. Drapati intends to send some officers and generals from the General Staff to reserve battalions, and others - to return to service.

At the same time, there are different opinions in expert circles about the extent to which Drapati, in principle, has the ability to influence processes in the army.

Strana.ua recalls that earlier journalist Yuri Butusov, who served in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, stated that Drapati does not actually have the same powers to manage the army that his predecessor Alexander Sirsky had. Specifically, this concerns relations with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is headed by Igor Skibyuk, who “has his own vision“.

And MP Maryana Bezuglaya reported that during the entire period that Drapati held the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed only a few of the proposals for dismissals and appointments submitted by him.

Source: www.focus-news.net