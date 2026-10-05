The Daily in Iran: “We have become the living dead”

Every evening in the Iranian capital Tehran, supporters of the Islamic Republic go out to demonstrations and sing songs of praise for the regime, with which they want to show that they support it in the war with the US.

During the day, life in Tehran seems to be going on as usual, writes ARD. However, people are worried that the war could flare up again and not only. "The economic situation is catastrophic&rdquo,&rdquo, says one man. There is practically no one in the markets. People say they have no idea what's coming.

Iranian currency hits record low

Food prices continue to rise, and inflation is making life incredibly difficult for people. This weekend, Iran's currency, the rial, hit a record low again. "If someone wants to buy something today, a week later the price will be higher", Ali, who is visiting Tehran from the city of Sari on the Caspian Sea, told ARD.

The last major protests in December 2025 and January this year were provoked precisely by the collapse of the rial. Now, information is emerging that there are isolated cases of protests around the main market in Tehran, but so far they have not spread.

Insecurity and problems

Discontent is widespread in society. A woman criticizes the regime in front of ARD. "What can I say about the government? It only makes empty promises". According to her, the schools are in a catastrophic state, medical care is at a very low level, and dentists, for example, are sending people like her away because they lack the necessary materials.

The military situation is also unclear. The war with the United States has only been temporarily suspended for now. Recent negotiations to find a solution, held within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York, have not led to any progress. Iranian media reported that over the weekend, a response from the United States to the Iranian proposal for resolving the conflict was delivered to Tehran through the intermediary state of Qatar. It is currently being considered.

Threats of "strong retaliation"

But in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has again attacked tankers in recent days that were trying to transport oil through the sea route on behalf of the United States. Eight ships were reportedly hit. On Sunday, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed readiness for talks, but also issued a threat. "If our enemies choose military confrontation again, our response will be stronger than before," Araghchi said. "We will defend ourselves with even greater force."

The situation for the people remains unclear. Ali, a guest from Sari in Tehran, describes it this way: "I feel the pressure is increasing. How can I put it? We have become the living dead." They have no chance to develop at all. "Life is very difficult in this state, but what can we do?"

Source: www.dw.com