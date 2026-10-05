A comprehensive inspection by the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has identified systemic problems in the preparation and planning of military exercises in the Caspian Sea, which killed 14 servicemen. The first stage of the inspection has opened 13 criminal cases, and five officials have been arrested in the investigation into alleged criminal negligence by the command staff.

The results were presented to President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev by the chairwoman of the commission, Aida Balayeva, deputy chairman of the Security Council. The official statement of Akorda states that the tragic events in the Mangistau region have revealed “serious miscalculations in the planning of military events and the lack of necessary control by the previous leadership“.

13 criminal cases and five arrested

The inspection has identified significant shortcomings in the assessment of risks, the organization of the landing and ensuring the safety of servicemen. Violations related to possible embezzlement of state property, abuse of official position and other violations in organizations and divisions of the Ministry of Defense were also noted.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing into the case of alleged criminal negligence of the command staff. Five officials have been arrested, but the final legal assessment of their actions will be given after the completion of the investigative actions. This means that at the moment there are no final verdicts in the case.

The commission has also discovered individual cases of unconstitutional relations and violence against servicemen. Criminal cases have also been opened based on this data.

14 servicemen died during the exercises

The incident occurred on September 24 in the Mangistau region during the naval exercises “Khazar Korgani-2026“. During a landing from a boat in the Caspian Sea, the sudden deterioration of weather conditions and the strengthening of the wind swept away 17 servicemen. Three were rescued, and 14 died.

After the tragedy, Tokayev initiated personnel changes in the leadership of the army. Dauren Kosanov was dismissed as Minister of Defense, and Aidos Murzakhmetov was appointed to the post. The Chief of the General Staff was also replaced.

The work of the commission continues. The President has instructed the inspection body and the new leadership of the Ministry of Defense to prepare proposals for eliminating the identified problems. The results should be included in the plan for reforming the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.