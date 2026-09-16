JD Vance: The conflict between the US and Iran will soon enter a new phase

The conflict between the US and Iran will soon enter a new phase, said the Vice President of the United States JD Vance, reports News.bg.

“We cannot predict the future, but I think the president is right when he says that in a few months all this will go into a completely different phase“, he noted in an interview with the “New York Post“.

According to him, the first phase - the destruction of Iran's nuclear program and armed forces - has already been completed, and the second phase involves preventing the republic from recovering.

The nuclear program remains a key issue

The nuclear program remains a key issue in the bilateral conflict. Specifically, Washington is demanding that Tehran halt uranium enrichment and dismantle facilities damaged during the US operation “Midnight Hammer“ in the summer of 2025.

In June of this year, the parties signed a memorandum aimed at launching the process of concluding a peace treaty. However, three weeks later, a new round of escalation began: the US accused its adversary of shelling commercial vessels, after which the exchange of missile strikes resumed.

Trump announces a strategy of economic isolation

At the end of August, Donald Trump announced a transition to a strategy of economic isolation of the Islamic Republic. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of a return to military confrontation.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi interpreted his statements as an admission of defeat in the conflict.