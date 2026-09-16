Ursula von der Leyen: The state of the EU is the strongest it has ever been

The state of our Union is the strongest, but it also feels like the most precarious it has ever been, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her State of the European Union speech today in Strasbourg, BTA reported.

„There were the best of times, there were the worst of times - that's how Charles Dickens described Europe during the French Revolution. And that's also a true description of the world we live in today. The speed of change is incredible. The challenges are extraordinary. So, if I look at Europe today, my opinion is this: the state of our Union is the strongest it has ever been. The state of our Union can also feel like the most precarious it has ever been," von der Leyen said on the third day of the EP's first plenary session of the new season.

She stressed that in this world, Europe has chosen to forge its own path.

"This is a Europe that secures its own prosperity. The one that frees itself from our toxic dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The one that has become the greatest trading power on the planet. "One that transforms its industrial policy while protecting our unique social model," von der Leyen stressed, adding that Europe can defend itself better than ever today, having radically rethought its approach to security and increased defense spending by almost 80 percent in the last five years alone.

She pointed out that Europe stands behind its partners - it stands with Ukraine, "which is fighting for its future and for our freedom," as well as with Greenland when it is threatened. "Or when drones, hybrid attacks or disinformation target our democracies," she added.

"All this proves one thing - Europe is there for Europeans. And in the cold fragility of today's world, only Europe can provide true sovereignty to Europeans. And that is why, distinguished members, this is a Europe we can be proud of," the EC President added.