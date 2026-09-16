European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine in her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Von der Leyen drew attention to the incidents that have occurred in the past few weeks.

"We should have no illusions about what is happening here: the hybrid threats that Europe faces are becoming less hybrid and less of a threat," said the EC President.

"Cyberattacks or sabotage, arson or drone incursions. They are increasing with each passing day. Therefore, as the threat level increases, the readiness of the Europe," she added.

Von der Leyen said that together with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kallas, she would propose a new European security strategy.

"We already have many tools. And we are strengthening our cooperation with NATO. But our doctrine, our institutions and our decision-making process have not been able to adapt to the new reality. Our systems were created for a different world. They are based on well-intentioned attempts to reach consensus and compromise. But we need to assess whether they are still fit for purpose," she said.

"I think it is time for our own, European, "Article 4" or a Protocol on Emergency Security. When it is triggered by a member state, all member states will come together to coordinate the European response, to prevent further escalation and to mitigate consequences", said Von der Leyen.

The EC President stressed that we need to go even further. She specified that a leaders' format focused on the security of our continent has long been discussed, with the participation of partners such as Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Norway, Canada and others.

"Now this is even more urgent, given the nature and scale of the existing risks. That is why we will set out our ideas for making the European Security Council a reality. The urgency is clear. And the principle is simple: the security of Europe is indivisible".