Qatari mediators: US-Iran talks continue

Negotiations between the US and Iran continue, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar - one of the countries acting as a mediator between Washington and Tehran, reported Agence France-Presse.

"Negotiations between the US and Iran, as well as the exchange of messages between the various countries, continue through Qatar and its regional partners. "The scale of this conflict and the heavy price the world is paying compel us to do everything possible to put an immediate end to the war through a negotiated solution," the Qatari spokesman said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today in Doha with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to discuss "efforts to reduce regional tensions".

In recent weeks, there has been a lull in the conflict between the US and Iran, and dialogue between US and Iranian representatives was resumed in late September in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. At that time, Iran proposed a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days. The proposal, however, was rejected by US President Donald Trump, who did not rule out the possibility of future strikes against Iran, AFP notes.

At the same time, Washington has increased its economic pressure on Tehran by imposing new sanctions on the country's aviation sector.

Negotiations with the US “make no sense“, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said last night, quoted by Iranian state television IRIB, AFP reported.

“So far they have attacked us three times after negotiations, which shows that they are not looking for dialogue“, Pezeshkian said, according to the television.

“Negotiations make no sense with an enemy that commits murders every day, imposes sanctions, exerts pressure and does not honor its commitments“, the Iranian president added.

More than seven months after the first US and Israeli strikes against Iran, negotiations between Washington and Tehran appear to be in a dead end, AFP notes.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in April, the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June and talks within the framework of the UN General Assembly in September, the US and Iran remain in conflict over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, regularly issuing mutual threats of new strikes.

Source: www.bta.bg