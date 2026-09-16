Ukraine reported that it had shot down a Russian Su-24 at the Saki airport in Crimea

Ukraine has shot down a Russian Su-24 front-line bomber at the Saki airport in Crimea. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported, quoted by UNIAN, reports News.bg.

On September 15 and on the night of September 16, units of the AFU carried out strikes on a number of key Russian military facilities, the statement noted.

„The Su-24 aircraft was shot down at the Saki airport“ in the temporarily occupied Crimea“, the statement said.

In addition, technical intelligence posts “Grenadier“ were hit in Suvorovo and Rysovo in Crimea.

Striking was also recorded in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions.

As specified by the General Staff, a facility used for storing, preparing and launching strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was hit near the city of Donetsk.

Command posts for controlling Russian UAVs in Staromylinovka and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and in Pokrovske in Zaporizhia region were also hit.

In addition, an ammunition depot was hit in Dovzhansk, Luhansk region.

Fuel and lubricant storage facilities were hit in Rivneki, Luhansk region, and Berdyansk, Zaporizhia region.

“Operations against key enemy military facilities continue“, the General Staff said. VFU.