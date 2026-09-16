The Kosovo Special Court has found the country's former President Hashim Thaci guilty of war crimes. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, reports „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

The 58-year-old Thaci was convicted of murder, torture and illegal detention committed in his capacity as a top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the territory's turbulent secession from Serbia in the 1990s.

The tribunal ruled that he was guilty of the murder of 96 political opponents and individuals considered collaborators with Serbian security forces. The act was committed by forces of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the war with Serbia.

Tachi denied all charges.