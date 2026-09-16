Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
Kosovo's Special Court Sentences Hashim Thaci to 25 Years in Prison

Kosovo's Special Court Sentences Hashim Thaci to 25 Years in Prison

Former Kosovo President Found Guilty of War Crimes Including Murder, Torture and Illegal Detention

Sep 16, 2026 12:58 52

Kosovo's Special Court Sentences Hashim Thaci to 25 Years in Prison - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

The Kosovo Special Court has found the country's former President Hashim Thaci guilty of war crimes. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, reports „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

The 58-year-old Thaci was convicted of murder, torture and illegal detention committed in his capacity as a top commander of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) during the territory's turbulent secession from Serbia in the 1990s.

The tribunal ruled that he was guilty of the murder of 96 political opponents and individuals considered collaborators with Serbian security forces. The act was committed by forces of the Kosovo Liberation Army during the war with Serbia.

Tachi denied all charges.