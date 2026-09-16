Hackers stole personal data of Revolut customers, posing as Italian police

The Italian specialized police service for combating cybercrime has launched an investigation after the UK-based online bank "Revolut" itself reported to British authorities that it had provided personal data of its customers to cybercriminals, ANSA reported, quoted by BTA.

The hackers used a legitimate Italian police email address to request the information from the bank.

According to the "Financial Times" The hackers were given data on 680 customers, including passport details, addresses, bank account numbers and Bitcoin transaction records.

The request is said to have been sent from an official certified email address of the Italian police in Reggio Calabria.

"Revolut's systems and customer funds were not affected. "After we identified the case, we immediately blocked the address in question and notified the relevant state institution, as well as law enforcement, data protection authorities and financial regulators," a bank spokesman said.

The Italian consumer association Codacons expressed serious concern that an email address of an Italian institution was used in the fraud.

The association called on the competent authorities to take action to establish the scale of the case, whether Italian institutions were targeted by cybercriminals, as well as how many and which certified email accounts were used to carry out the theft of sensitive data.

The British Information Service is also investigating the data breach.