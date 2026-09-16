Gasoline prices in the Netherlands hit a new record

Gasoline prices in the Netherlands reached their highest level in history today, ANP reported. According to the consumer-oriented platform, “UnitedConsumers“ (UnitedConsumers), the average recommended price of major oil companies is currently slightly above the record set a week ago, BTA reported.

Today, there is a new slight increase in the price of Euro95 gasoline by 4 cents to 2.726 euros per liter, after the price had already increased by 4 cents yesterday. The increase followed a surge in oil prices, partly due to the closure of the key East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia after a drone attack.

Meanwhile, oil prices have eased slightly, although it is still unclear when the Saudi pipeline will be put back into service.

Oil prices have been rising in recent months due to the war with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The average recommended price of diesel in the Netherlands has risen to 2.777 euros per liter. The highest price for diesel was recorded in April, when it reached 2.819 euros per liter.