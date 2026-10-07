Greek MEP raises the "Macedonian question" again: "Fictional country" populated by Bulgarians and Albanians

Greek MEP Emanuel Fragkos Fragoulis from the nationalist party "Greek Solution" has raised the "Macedonian question" again with a post on Facebook. In it, the Republic of North Macedonia is presented as a “fictional country“, populated mainly by Bulgarians and Albanians, reports the Skopje-based publication “Večer“, reports News.bg.

“Message to Ursula von der Leyen: Skopje is a non-existent mini-state with a mainly Bulgarian-Albanian population, located on Greek territories“, reads the post on the MEP's profile. It is accompanied by a video showing historical maps and political messages.

The video presents a map on which the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia is designated as “Vardar“, and the inscription “Bulgarian-Albanian“ is added to it. In this way, the Macedonian national identity and statehood are directly questioned.

Fragkos has been an MEP since 2019 and a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament.

His party “Greek Solution“, led by Kyriakos Velopoulos, is known for its strong nationalist position and its open opposition to the Prespa Agreement.