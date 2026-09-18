Russian strikes on Ukraine: fires, injuries and a 17-year-old victim

Russian strikes and drone attacks caused damage in Zaporizhia, Konotop and Kiev, and a 17-year-old youth died in Sumy region when an explosive device detonated. In Lviv region, the prosecutor's office reported the detention of two local residents after an explosion near a shopping center.

Zaporizha under fire and an attack on emergency services

In Zaporizhia, Russian troops struck the “Amstor“ shopping center, and a large fire broke out in the area. According to data released by the Ukrainian authorities and cited by Ukrainian media, at the time of publication, no casualties were reported in this particular strike.

Separately, in the same city, a Russian FPV drone hit an ambulance. According to Ukrinform, a paramedic and the ambulance driver who responded to the call were injured.

Konotop: damage to infrastructure

Konotop was also attacked with drones. According to reports in the Ukrainian media and local authorities, educational institutions, hospitals, railway infrastructure and the gas transportation system were damaged. There are no reports of casualties in the currently available information.

Kyiv: fire in Podil and one injured

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, an administrative building caught fire after a second drone hit, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, quoted by Ukrinform. According to the same source, one person was also injured in the attack, and damage was also reported in other areas of the capital.

Sumy region: 17-year-old boy killed

In Sumy region, a 17-year-old boy died after an explosive device was activated, the regional military administration reported, quoted by Ukrinform. According to initial data, the incident occurred in the Vorozhbyansk municipality.

Lviv region: two local residents detained

Following an explosion near the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in the Lviv region, the prosecutor's office announced the detention of two local residents. According to Ukrinform and Interfax-Ukraine, the investigation is based on a terrorist act.

Ukrainian authorities continue to document the consequences of the strikes and clarify the full extent of the destruction and casualties.

Sources: Ukrinform, Interfax-Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda, Kyiv City Hall, Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Sumy Regional Military Administration, Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office