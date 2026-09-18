US may drastically reduce its military presence in Europe

The US may reduce its military presence in Europe by about a third, NBC reported, citing sources. According to the information, this is a discussed reduction of approximately 25,000 troops from a total of about 75,000 American soldiers on the continent. According to the media, there is no final decision yet, and the Pentagon is considering various options for reviewing the deployment of forces.

The news comes against the backdrop of a broader debate in Washington about the future of the US military presence in Europe and the balance between commitments to NATO and US priorities in other regions. Similar signals have already caused reactions among European allies, who are closely monitoring any change in the American military architecture on the continent.

Exercises in Finland to control ships in the Baltic

In Finland, meanwhile, exercises were held in the Baltic Sea to board and control vessels as part of the European maritime exercise MARSEC EU 26. According to the European External Action Service, the Finnish armed forces, police and rescue services participated in them, and the scenario was aimed at protecting critical maritime infrastructure and acting in the event of a security risk in the region.

According to EU information, one of the phases of the maneuvers was dedicated specifically to operations to inspect, board and secure vessels. The exercise is part of heightened security concerns in the Baltic Sea after a series of incidents and growing attention to underwater and maritime infrastructure.

F-16 crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects

A US F-16 crashed during a training flight in Michigan, and the pilot ejected safely, the Associated Press, ABC News and Stars and Stripes reported. According to the reports, the plane was from the Texas Air National Guard and was performing routine training in the northern part of the state when the incident occurred.

Local authorities also announced a temporary evacuation of people in the area due to hazardous materials related to the crash. The cause of the crash has not been officially announced at this time.

Arrest for drugs aboard the “Abraham Lincoln“

The New York Post reported the arrest of a married couple suspected of drug trafficking aboard the aircraft carrier “USS Abraham Lincoln“. According to the publication, the two were detained in connection with an investigation into drug distribution aboard the warship, but publicly confirmed details about the case are currently limited.

At this stage, no official details have been released about the amount, type of substances, or the role of each of the two detainees. However, the case has attracted attention because it concerns one of the largest and most strategically important ships in the US Navy.

US general: Army should prepare for battle around the Moon

The highest-ranking US military official, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has called on the army to prepare for a possible conflict not only in orbit, but also around the Moon, the Associated Press and the Washington Post reported. According to him, future military scenarios are no longer limited to Earth and space is becoming a new area of rivalry.

The statement comes at a time when the US openly admits to deploying weapons systems in space and is increasingly talking about security beyond Earth's orbit. The topic is emerging as part of a broader rivalry with countries like China and the preparation of a legal framework for future actions in the space environment.

The five stories show different but related lines in the current military dynamics: the redeployment of forces, exercises in the Baltics, training incidents, disciplinary problems aboard a US ship and an increasingly open conversation about war in space. For now, they have one thing in common - the military focus of the US and its allies is expanding and changing rapidly.

Sources: NBC, Associated Press, European External Action Service, ABC News, Stars and Stripes, New York Post, Washington Post