German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is under increased pressure within his own party, but the CDU leadership is standing behind him for now. According to publications in the German media and information from Reuters, all eight prime ministers of the party have issued a joint declaration in support of Merz and have declared themselves against new personal disputes within the Christian Democrats.

This is happening against the backdrop of internal debates within the CDU after the difficult electoral performance in Saxony-Anhalt and increased questions about whether Merz can maintain his authority until the end of his mandate. Reuters also reported that there is tension within the party over the direction of the course and the chancellor's ability to restore the trust of voters.

Support against attempts at division

According to Reuters and Tagesschau, CDU Secretary General Carsten Lienemann expressed support for Merz and stressed that the party must remain united in a difficult moment. Other leading figures from the Christian Democratic Union spoke in the same vein, insisting that the leadership debate should not displace governance issues.

According to the same sources, the CSU coalition party has also stood behind the chancellor. Its leader Markus Söder has also rejected the idea of replacing Merz, warning that such a move would not solve the coalition's political problems.

Harsh criticism from the opposition

On the other side of the political spectrum, the co-chair of the BVS, Sarah Wagenknecht, attacked Merz with extremely harsh rhetoric. She called him the “most incompetent chancellor“ in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany, German media reported. Her statement is part of the party's broader campaign against the CDU/CSU and Social Democrats' rule.

Criticism of Merz also comes from individual figures within the CDU itself, where there is increasing talk of a falling public rating and the risk that the party will not be able to win new elections with its current leader. However, the official line is clear for now: the party wants to demonstrate stability, not division.

What's next for Merz

At this stage, the facts indicate that the leadership of the CDU and CSU publicly support the chancellor, while critics within the party and the opposition continue to push for a change of course. European diplomats, quoted by the Financial Times, have also urged the CDU leadership not to allow Merz to weaken, which shows that the topic is already being followed outside Germany.

The situation remains dynamic, and Merz's political weight will depend on whether he manages to stabilize the party and control the disputes in the ruling camp.

France, the media and Russia

In parallel with the German dispute, statements by Pierre de Gaulle, grandson of General Charles de Gaulle, also resonated in France. In media interviews, he stated that the French do not trust their own media because of “total censorship“ and described as absurd the claims of French politicians about the alleged weakness of Russia.

These words fit into the broader debate in France about the role of the media, freedom of speech and the attitude towards Russia against the background of the war in Ukraine. Pierre de Gaulle's statements are not an official position of the French institutions, but a personal political assessment.

Sources: Reuters, Tagesschau, Financial Times