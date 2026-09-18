Assange returns to X with first post in 2 years

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has posted his first post on X in more than two years and wrote briefly: “I’m back“, a number of international media reported. The post was made on September 17 and was shared with a photo from Sydney, Australia.

According to the Hindustan Times and RBC, this is his first personal message on the social network since June 28, 2024, shortly after his release from British prison. The WikiLeaks post, to which Assange responds, includes a shot of him and the text “He’s back“ („He's back“).

Silence after release

Assange has not been publicly active on X since his release from prison in June 2024 and his return to Australia, RBC notes. The Hindustan Times points out that his personal account has been inactive for more than two years.

The new announcement comes amid continued interest in the case of Assange, who in 2024 reached a settlement with US authorities and left the UK after years of legal battle over WikiLeaks' activities.

What has been confirmed

It has been confirmed that Assange posted on X with the words „I’m back“ and that the post was made after a long period of silence on his account. It has also been confirmed that his previous known private message on the platform was from June 2024, after his release from a British prison, according to RBC and Hindustan Times.

It has not been confirmed by publicly available sources whether Assange is resuming a more active presence on the social network or whether this is just a single post.

Sources: Hindustan Times, RBC