EU allocates €3.2 billion for arms to Ukraine

The European Commission has approved another €3.2 billion for Ukraine in defense support, with the funds going to air defense, missiles, ammunition and other defense needs. The decision was announced by the European Commission and its President Ursula von der Leyen, who stressed that the assistance is part of a broader package to strengthen Ukrainian capabilities against Russian missile and drone strikes.

According to the European Commission, this is the second significant financial tranche under the Ukraine support mechanism, following previous payments in 2026. The Commission has already announced a separate package of 6.1 billion euros for air defense, missiles, ammunition and radars, presenting these solutions in Brussels as a response to increased Russian attacks with ballistic missiles and drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen have discussed defense financing and agreed to meet in the United States, European sources and publications citing their communication report. Details of the agenda for the upcoming meeting have not been officially announced, but the topic remains focused on military aid, air defense and drone production.

Moscow transfers assets of Auchan, Nestle and Leroy Merlin

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to place the Russian assets of the French Auchan, the Swiss Nestle and the Leroy Merlin-related structure under temporary management. The information was reported by Interfax and confirmed by other media outlets, which referred to the text of the decree published in the official Russian register.

Among the affected companies are „Auchan“, „Nestlé Kuban“, „Nestlé Rossiya“ and „Le Monlid“, the former Russian structure of Leroy Merlin. According to published data, the management has been entrusted to the company „L.E.V. Management“, and the decision fits into the broader practice of the Kremlin to place foreign assets under state control or temporary management.

Regarding the essence of the measure, Russian and foreign media use different formulations — “temporary management“, “nationalization“ or “confiscation“. The official text of the decree, which most sources refer to, speaks of the transfer of the assets under temporary management, and not of a final sale or final alienation.

The new decisions come against the backdrop of ongoing tensions over the war in Ukraine and intensified political and financial disputes between Moscow, Kiev and the European Union. While the EU increases military aid to Kiev, Russia demonstrates pressure on foreign businesses that remained in the country after the war began.

Sources: European Commission, Interfax, Reuters