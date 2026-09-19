On the night of September 19, 2026 The Russian Federation launched an extremely large-scale combined air attack against Ukraine, using two anti-ship missiles “Zircon“ and 174 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types. The main directions of the Russian strike were Odessa and Kyiv regions, the Ukrainian Air Force Command officially announced.

According to the Ukrainian Air Defense (AVO), the “Zircon“ missiles were launched from the territory of the Kursk region, but did not reach the assigned targets. Of the 174 drones launched (including “Shahed“ drones and imitation UAVs), Air defense has shot down or silenced 141 air targets. However, they are fixed hit 15 different locations, and falling debris caused damage in 9 more places in the country=

The Sumy Score: Nine Injured and Two Dead

The massive night strike followed a brutal attack the previous day (September 18), in which Russian aircraft hit a multi-story residential building in the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs (KAB). According to the latest data from local authorities, the number of victims in Sumi has grown to 9 people (among them two children), and two people died under the rubble. In the same area, as a result of a munition released by a Russian drone in the Belopolska municipality, another man died.

Over 1,500 Russian soldiers and 73 artillery systems out of action

In parallel with the heavy air terror, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the morning report on the fighting on the front. According to official data, for the past 24 hours Russia has lost another 1,520 servicemen (killed and wounded).

Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 73 artillery systems in just 24 hours. The command's summary also reports the liquidation of 1 Russian tank, 5 armored combat vehicles and 11 air defense systems in the combat zonesq mrte Ukrainian justice.

No Zelensky-Trump meeting in New York

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the UN General Assembly is not planned yet, American media report.

According to information cited by Ukrainska Pravda, the absence of a scheduled conversation at this time means that the two leaders will not meet within the current schedule of forum in New York. It is not stated whether other options for a later conversation are being discussed.

The news comes amid heightened diplomatic activity surrounding the war in Ukraine and a series of international meetings related to military and financial support for Kiev. There has been no official confirmation of a planned bilateral meeting from the White House or the Ukrainian president's office.