EU and Israel discuss Gaza reconstruction

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica discussed EU-Israel relations, Middle East security and efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Reuters reported.

After the conversation, Šuica announced that the two sides discussed EU-Israel relations and the common interest in achieving security and stability in the Middle East. Among the topics was the need for a reformed and functioning Palestinian Authority.

With regard to Gaza, the EU Commissioner emphasized the need to accelerate the early reconstruction of the territory. According to her, continued cooperation is of key importance for the implementation of concrete projects on the ground.

In July, the EU and its international partners launched an initiative to support the early reconstruction of Gaza. Priorities include restoring basic social and economic services, rebuilding critical infrastructure and strengthening governance institutions. Through the Team Gaza initiative and partnership mechanisms, the EU is involved in financing projects to rebuild and support the Palestinian population.

The conversation takes place against the backdrop of complex relations between Brussels and the Israeli government. The EU has criticised Israel's actions in Gaza and the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, while reaffirming Israel's right to self-defence under international law. The European Commission continues to support a two-state solution to the conflict.

However, the European Union itself remains divided on its policy towards Israel. Some of the 27 member states are pushing for a tougher stance, while others are seeking closer relations with the Israeli government.