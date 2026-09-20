Trump on the verge of making a decision on Iran

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he is in the decision-making phase regarding the conflict with Iran and announced important events in the near future.

“I just spoke with President Trump about the situation with Iran. He told Fox News that he is in the decision-making phase and that in the not-so-distant future, very important events will happen“, journalist Trey Yingst told the channel.

Trump outlined three scenarios in their conversation: “destroy Iran, let it collapse economically or make a deal“.

Earlier, the Central Command of the Iranian Armed Forces “Khattam al-Anbiya“ reported that it has intelligence indicating that the United States is preparing to resume military action against the Islamic Republic in the near future.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he would probably be open to meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week.

“I asked the president a question about the General Assembly. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will be there. I asked him if he (Trump) would be open to meeting with the Iranian leader and he said he probably would be,“ journalist Trey Yingst told Fox News.