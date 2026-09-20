US warns citizens in Middle East of possible new escalation

The US has warned American citizens in the Middle East to exercise increased caution due to the risk of a new escalation of tensions in the region. Similar warnings have been issued by US diplomatic missions in Israel and the Palestinian territories, Lebanon, Oman, Bahrain and Iraq, regional media reported.

The messages state that the situation can change quickly and that flight cancellations, airspace closures and other transportation difficulties are possible. Americans who are in the region or planning to travel are urged to monitor information from airlines and local authorities.

The warning comes after a new escalation of the situation around Saudi Arabia and Yemen. On Saturday, the Houthis said they had attacked "sensitive sites" with missiles and drones; in Riyadh, and Saudi authorities reported the interception of a ballistic missile. Flames and smoke were seen near the Saudi capital's international airport.

US officials did not specify a specific immediate threat as the reason for the current warning. The wording is precautionary and reflects the heightened risk to security and transport links in the wider region.