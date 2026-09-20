Drones hit Kiev again, woman injured

A woman was injured in a new drone attack on Kiev on September 20. This was announced by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, the injured person is in the Svyatoshynskyi district, where doctors have provided her with the necessary assistance. No other casualties have been reported in the attack in Kiev itself.

The airstrike lasted nearly three hours

According to Ukrainian authorities, the airstrike in Kiev lasted from 2:27 p.m. to 5:11 p.m.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the movement of jet drones in the direction of the capital.

This was the seventh airstrike in Kiev since the beginning of the day.

Drone debris fell

Earlier in the day, debris from a drone fell in the Goloseevsky district of Kiev. According to local authorities, they fell in an area with non-residential buildings.

There is currently no information about serious damage as a result of this specific incident.

The attacks continue

The new attack on Kiev comes against the backdrop of ongoing Russian air strikes against Ukraine. In recent days, Ukrainian authorities have reported drone and missile strikes in various parts of the country.

The Ukrainian side reports active air defense work in response to air attacks, while Russian authorities report their own actions against Ukrainian targets.

The situation in Kiev and the surrounding areas remains dynamic. Authorities urge citizens to follow instructions when declaring an air alert.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Vitali Klitschko, Air Force of Ukraine