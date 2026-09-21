Drone attack in Sumy kills woman, wounds man

A woman was killed and her 41-year-old husband was injured in two drone attacks on Sumy on Sunday evening, September 20, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, said. According to him, the strikes were carried out near a multi-storey apartment building.

Grigorov said that the man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and was transported to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care. According to the same report, the hits damaged an apartment building and five cars.

The State Emergency Service in Sumy region later reported that less than an hour after the first strike, another drone hit a civilian car. The car caught fire, but the fire was extinguished by rescuers.

The service added that during the same time period, Sumy was also subjected to air strikes, which damaged one of the city's educational institutions. According to preliminary data, no other people were injured in this strike.

Information about the attacks was disseminated by Ukrainian official sources and local media. Ukrainian authorities do not report a military facility at the site of the hits, but damage to civilian infrastructure.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Oleg Grigorov, State Emergency Service of Sumy Region, Suspilne Sumy, Interfax-Ukraine