Fires after drone attack in Kyiv region

Fires have broken out in three districts of Kyiv region after a drone attack, the Kyiv regional military administration reported.

According to the administration, the fire engulfed a production facility in an industrial zone in the Fastiv district, a car service building in the Buchan district and a private home in the Obukhiv district.

The Kyiv regional military administration indicated that the effects of the strike were reported in these three districts on the evening of September 20. The statement did not provide information about casualties or injuries.

The attacks on Kyiv region continue against the backdrop of intensified Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian territory. At this stage there is no further confirmation of the extent of the damage or how many people were directly affected.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Kyiv Regional Military Administration