Trump again demanded a halt to strikes on Russian oil refineries

US President Donald Trump has again demanded that Ukraine stop strikes on Russian oil refineries, citing the rise in world oil prices as an argument, Axios reported.

According to the publication, the conversation was held with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in connection with a planned meeting in New York. A source familiar with the conversation told Axios that the topic of oil was mentioned repeatedly.

This is not the first such call from Trump. On September 14, he said that such strikes affect the price of oil.

Rustem Umerov told Axios that he was pleased with the participation of White House special envoy Steve Witkoff in the negotiation process.

Umerov rejected claims in a publication by The Kyiv Independent that the Ukrainian government was disappointed with Witkoff's diplomatic work. He said that he and Jared Kushner work daily on issues related to ending the war and security guarantees.

Umerov also indicated that the contentious points in the negotiations have decreased “from dozens to actually one or two key issues“, which remain on the table.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Axios, The Kyiv Independent