Czech Republic, Latvia and Sweden expect an increase in Russian hybrid actions

European security services are warning of a possible increase in sabotage attempts and other hybrid actions linked to Russia. Against this backdrop, a man was detained in Poland in connection with social media posts containing alleged threats against Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Services expect new sabotage attempts

Representatives of the security services of the Czech Republic, Latvia and Sweden assess that Russia may continue to use various forms of hybrid pressure against European countries.

Possible actions include sabotage, cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and attempts to influence public and political life.

According to the services, such operations may be carried out through intermediaries and individuals who are not directly related to Russian security structures.

Czech Republic, Latvia and Sweden strengthen coordination

Representatives of the three countries indicate the need for closer cooperation between European services.

Particular attention is paid to the protection of critical infrastructure, state institutions and the information space.

The warnings come against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine and growing tensions between Russia and European countries.

A man was detained in Poland for social media posts

Meanwhile, Polish authorities announced the detention of a man in connection with social media posts that investigators believe contain threats against Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The case is being investigated by the competent authorities, who must establish the nature of the posts and whether they pose a real threat.

At the moment, no data has been presented about a planned physical attack against the Polish prime minister.

Poland is among the countries that have stepped up measures for security

Polish authorities have increased their attention to threats against state institutions and public figures in recent months.

Warsaw has repeatedly warned of the risks of cyberattacks, disinformation and other actions that Polish authorities believe are part of broader hybrid threats linked to Russia.