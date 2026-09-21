Russia is expanding the “Alabuga-Volokno“ plant in Tatarstan, and according to published documents, this could lead to a 78 percent increase in the production of jet attack drones, Politico reported, citing internal materials from “Rosatom“.

According to these documents, the company plans to produce an additional 500 tons of aerospace carbon fiber per year for military needs by 2029. According to estimates cited in the publication, this could provide another 28,000 jet drones per year.

The material also states that “Alabuga-Volokno“ is a key element of the Russian drone production chain and the only producer of carbon fiber in Russia, which is used for the fuselages of long-range drones due to its high strength and low weight.

What the documents show

According to the published business plans and project documentation of „Rosatom“, collected by the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, the enterprise is building a new plant, the main product of which will be carbon fiber brand UMT42S-3K for the aerospace industry.

„Ukrainskaya Pravda“ It also says that satellite images from the period between May and July show clearing of land near the existing production site, which suggests preparation for new construction.

The publication adds that the US House of Representatives Special Committee on China and the Ukrainian government have reviewed the documents and confirmed their authenticity.

Sanctions and background

The “Alabuga-Volokno“ plant and its parent company YUMATEX, part of “Rosatom“, are under sanctions by Britain, the United States and other Western countries, the publication also writes.

Information is also cited about secret supplies of raw materials to the enterprise from the Chinese company Jilin Chemical Fiber Group, as well as data on the construction of underground workshops in the “Alabuga“ special economic zone.

Sources: Ukrainskaya Pravda, Politico, Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, Rosatom