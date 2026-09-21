CEC: United Russia leads in Duma elections with 57.48%

„United Russia“ is leading in the State Duma elections of Russia with 57.48% of the votes after processing 75.31% of the protocols, the Central Election Commission announced, quoted by RBC. In second place is the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 14.03%, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party with 8.75% and „New People“ with 8.01%.

„A Just Russia“ currently receives 5.01% and is moving close to the five-percent barrier for entering parliament. RBC notes that its share has gradually decreased in previous midterm elections results.

According to the Central Election Commission, cited by RBC, the candidates of “United Russia“ are leading in 208 out of 225 single-mandate districts. Representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, “A Just Russia“ and independent candidates are leading in four districts, the Liberal Democratic Party - in two, and “Rodina“ - in one.

What do the interim results mean?

The Russian State Duma has 450 deputies. Half of the seats are distributed according to party lists, and the rest - in single-mandate districts. According to RBC, with such a result, “United Russia“ is heading for a constitutional majority, that is, over two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

The elections to the State Duma were held from September 18 to 20. According to the Central Election Commission, cited by RBC, voter turnout reached almost 57%, and on the federal remote electronic voting platform, participation exceeded 90%.

The final distribution of mandates will become clear after the completion of the full vote count.

Sources: RBC, CEC